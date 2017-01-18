Sleek Design Air Quality Sensing Purifier

Scientific evidence has shown that indoor air pollution can be worse than outdoor pollutants in large and industrialized cities. Many products and chemicals used inside the home, for cooking and heating, and for appliances and home décor are primary sources of indoor air pollutants. Everything we use in the home contributes to the pollution, and can possibly degrade the environment. Air pollution is responsible for 7 million premature deaths around the world each year. When pollutants enter the body through our respiratory system, they can be absorbed in the blood and travel throughout the body, and can directly damage vital organs.

The risk in young children and the elderly is more because their immature defense systems make them more susceptible to air pollution. Especially susceptible are those who have undiagnosed respiratory or cardiovascular health conditions.

Dust, pollen, pet dander, mold spores, and dust mite feces can act as allergens, triggering allergies in sensitive people. Smoke particles and volatile organic compounds can also pose risks to health.

The Air Quality Sensing Purifier senses pollution levels in the room. Its filter- based purification traps airborne pollutants and accordingly adjusts the fan speed. The sensor changes color according to the air quality and the fan changes speed to ensure the best air quality. The purifier cleans air in four stages. First it removes large dust particles and pet hair. Next the activated carbon filter adsorbs volatile chemicals and odors on a molecular basis. Then the HEPA filters remove up to 99.97% of 0.3-micrometer particles and allergens. Finally the air passes through an ionizer or negative charge generator to remove bacteria and other disease spreading germs.

The Air Quality Sensing Purifier is $222.