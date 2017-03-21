Shinecon Really Shines with VR Headset

For years, we’ve been promised amazing virtual reality technology that would change the world of education and gaming. There are arguably some really cool virtual reality setups out there, but they tend to exist more in a “try me!” environment at technology expos or are used for research purposes in labs. Where’s the virtual reality gamers were promised for at-home play and exploration?

Shinecon has been on it, and they’ve created a pair of virtual reality glasses that are as comfortable as they are functional. They’re definitely an improvement from past VR headsets I’ve tried (some of which were flimsy and made of cardboard and others that promised more than they actually delivered).

Quality Material at an Awesome Price

I purchased my Shinecon 3D Virtual Reality Headset online from Unlimited Cellular. Because there is a huge selection of Unlimited Cellular mobile accessories available on their website, I wasn’t surprised to find a quality pair of VR glasses among their offerings for an incredibly reasonable price. The price was so reasonable, in fact, that I was a bit worried about how well the goggles would be put together. No problem, however: they exceeded my expectations.

The Shinecon headset is made from lightweight black plastic with nice padded straps. They’re comfortable to wear and unlike the past cardboard box viewers that have been available, this set looks sleek enough that you won’t feel like a total geek. (Well, more so than any other person wearing VR goggles.)

You’ll need an Android or iOS phone with a display of 4.7 to 6 inches to use the Shinecon VR glasses. The front part of the glasses opens and the phone fits right inside. The goggles come with a knob that allows you to adjust the distance between the viewing lenses to make them comfortable for all viewers.

Since I wear glasses and the goggles don’t fit around them, I was glad to be able to adjust the FD and PD using a swivel dial on the top. With the viewer properly adjusted, I was able to see the images clearly even without my glasses on.

VR Apps

Getting down to business, the Shinecon VR headset works well with the Google Cardboard app. I found other apps by searching the internet, as well, but Cardboard has a cool suite of apps. I found VR YouTube videos and virtual tours of famous landmarks (who needs a passport?). I watched a Paul McCartney concert and felt like I was right there with a 360-degree view of everything. VR games included the nifty 3D Pong-like Proton Pulse which was fast-paced and fun.

Although I haven’t had a chance to test it outdoors yet, my next gotta-try is the Cardboard Camera. I’m looking forward to using it on my next mountain hike to catch some truly amazing shots once I reach the top of the peak.

The included Bluetooth remote controller was a huge help in navigating the apps. Over the coming weeks, it’s going to be interesting to see what new apps I can find to explore with the Shinecon VR googles. So far, I’m giving them two thumbs up.