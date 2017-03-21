SelfieFeet –put your best foot forward for the perfect selfie

In a world full of millennials, selfies are an everyday occurrence. A selfie is a way of self-expression and presentation, an interpersonal statement where an individual expresses them through an image. Selfies not only convey happiness but also enhance beauty as well as improve self-esteem to some people. For one to take the perfect selfie, you need the right gadget for the same. Selfie sticks have been around for a while now and have been of great assistance. You are probably tired of the struggle that comes with using a selfie stick. In that case, your perfect solution is the SelfieFeet.

The SelfieFeet is the new gadget that lets you take your selfies using your foot. The mechanism works by fastening your smartphone to your foot and remotely triggering the picture making process. Additionally, using the strap, you can be able to attach your phone to other times such as bottles to serve the same function. There is a compelling wall mount for you to get even extra selfie decency going.

Moreover, you may use the SelfieFeet in your vehicle to take videos along your favorite music tunes and share them instantly. You may also just use the SelfieFeet to capture your look for the day or just show off your beach vacation among many other purposes. According to the SelfieFeet founder, the gadget is just among the many ways and strategies of having their feet shortly of smartphones accessories.

For those who want to be hands-free when taking a selfie, SelfieFeet is the ideal choice for such. Also, you do not necessarily have to carry a stick around like in the case of a selfie stick. So holding a smartphone on your foot is a perfect and obvious solution. You can preorder this for £10.SelfieFeet is simple to use, strap it to your feet or wherever, attach a smartphone, take a pose, use a remote Bluetooth fob to work on the shutter.