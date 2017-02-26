My Secret to Achieving Gadget Guru Status

Ask anyone who knows me and they’ll tell you that I’m a gadget geek. I’m the guy who camps out in line for the hottest new electronic toy. I’m also the envy of all my friends when I show them all the cool stuff my latest phone can do.

What? Your phone can’t produce three-dimensional holograms? Pssssh!

Ok, so maybe my phone can’t do that – yet. But I’ll place a good wager that when it finally happens, I’ll have the model that can do it way sooner than any of my buddies will. Hey, will you grab that beer over there for me? Oh; oops! It’s not a beer! It’s a hologram! Sorry, bro.

Apart from waiting in line for all the latest and greatest electronic stuff, I’m also frequently online looking for cool gadgets and good deals. It can get expensive to keep current in the technological world, but I love it, so I’m always on the lookout for savings.

Where do you find savings online? Usually in the form of those ever-elusive promo codes. They’re kind of like the online version of coupons…and who has time for coupon-clipping? Not me.

Because I don’t have the time or inclination to go hunting the web for promo codes and sales, I was pretty psyched to find out that there are sites that will do this for you. My favourite is PromoCodeWatch. I can simply scroll through and check out the deals from different companies.

$10 off a $100 purchase of a refurbished Mac? Up to 25% off if I purchase from a certain seller on Amazon? Yes, please!

I can search through different categories like Speakers & Headphones or – if I need to do a little tinkering at a discount – Computer Parts, Chips & Accessories. There’s nothing I haven’t found a promo code deal for here.

The beauty of PromoCodeWatch is that they’ve already got the promo codes gathered and ready to go. I simply click on the offer and the promo code appears for me to copy/paste and use during checkout.

I’m giving you guys my electronics savings secret, but there’s no way I’m telling my friends about this awesome site. I’ve got to keep up my reputation as the Resident Gadget Guru in our bunch! If you aspire to be like me, Grasshopper, shop wisely online and save your big bucks for being one of those crazed geeks on the news, camping in tents for the next video game system. That’s where you’ll find me…and I’ll be the first in line.