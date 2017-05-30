Scrubba Wash Bag – Doing Laundry On The Move

A portable laundry system is not only necessary when you are on the move but also when you are at home. However, during extended outdoor activities such as camping Portable Laundry System Wash Bag is the way to go. Since cleaning facilities may not always be available at every place that you camp, a Portable Laundry System Wash Bag is not only handy but also prevents you from parking too many clothes for your camping journey. The Scrubba is a mobile washing system in the form of a bag that lets you wash your clothes on the go and avoid inconveniences.

The laundry system wash bag is easy to use. You just need to toss the dirty clothes inside the bag, add water and soap and air as well, and close the top part of the bag by clipping it shut. The next step is to shake the bag like a washing machine does. The interior of the bag is full of small nubs that serve as a washboard when shaking the bag rear and forth.

For individuals who fancy camping, the Portable Laundry System Wash Bag is an excellent gift idea. The portable laundry bag can serve other purposes such as during business trips, power outage periods, during backpacking, surfing, swimming and other outdoor activities.

The Portable Laundry System Wash Bag is probably the lightest and smallest washing machine making it even more convenient. The bag weighs only 5oz when empty, and you can fold and pack it wherever you go.

The portable laundry system features a rather durable hydrolysis and microbial-resistant polyester. During one wash, the bag can fit some shirts and a few pairs of socks. If you have many clothes, you can add another load in the next wash since the shaking is for just a few minutes.When you are not using the bag to clean, you may as well use it as dry bag for storing wet clothing.