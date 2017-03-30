A Review of the Best Portable Speakers to Purchase this Summer

Portable speakers have come a long way since portable music players burst onto the scene a few decades ago. Constantly advancing technologies increasingly made it possible to obtain great sounds from physically small speakers, and when Bluetooth came along, it took convenience to a new level with wireless connectivity. Now there’s a large range of portable speakers available varying in functionality, sound quality, power, robustness and price, so here are just a few of the best available today in terms of value for money to have a look at.

UE Boom 2

The UE Boom 2 is the latest version of the much-acclaimed UE Boom speakers from Ultimate Ears. It comes with some improvements to its 360 degree sound projection. Waterproofing has been greatly improved and some neat new bluetooth features can be used with the UE Boom app. You can access the various bluetooth connectivity features and adjust the sound via the inbuilt graphic equaliser and the speakers’ tapping feature enables you to tap to change songs or to go forward or backward in your playlist. The UE Boom costs around £180.

Jam Heavy Metal HX P-920

While there’s always been some truth in the phrase “You get what you pay for”, the Jam Heavy Metal HX P9-20 is a nice exception. Costing around just £60, this speaker pair offers great value for money with loud sound, a generous frequency range and minimal distortion at the highest volume level. Its metal construction ensures it’s also robust and built to last.

Marshall Kilburn

Large and pricey at around £240, the Marshall Bluetooth-enabled Marshall Kilburn Speaker system is based on the look of their iconic live gig and stadium rock speakers. Offering superb quality, the Marshall Kilburn is in a class of its own. It lacks the functionality of other speakers in the list, but the sound quality makes up for it. If quality rather than bluetooth functionality or portabliity is your main priority, the Marshall Kilburn speaker system should certainly be considered. Just remember at a staggering £240 it is highly advisable to purchase gadget insurance if you are planning on taking these on the move a lot.

Bose SoundLink colour Bluetooth Speaker II

From a leading name in domestic speakers for decades, Bose have introduced the SoundLink mini Bluetooth Speaker II. Durable and water resistant with impressive sound output, this speaker has a lot going for it. Costing around £170, the Bose is an excellent choice of speaker for frequent outdoor use. The Bose SoundLink mini Bluetooth Speaker II provides 10 hours of music playing and is rechargeable via micro USB.

UE Wonderboom

As the name implies this speaker has great bass handling capability. This is definitely a speaker for the poolside; it’s not only waterproof, it even floats. With 10 hours battery life and a reasonable cost of around £90, the UE Wonderboom offers good value for money.