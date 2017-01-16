Precision Cut With Laser Scissors

If you have difficulty cutting in a straight line, this Laser Scissors is for you. A must have for every household. Laser Scissors will help you cut straight every time. The laser is activated by a button on the right hand side of the scissors. Alignment with the blade can be accomplished by the two adjusting screws. It’s a great product for cutting fabrics, paper, gift wrapping and crafts (only straight lines).

The scissors’ blade is made of stainless steel and comes with easy grip handle. The laser light requires two LR44 button cell batteries.

The Laser Scissors are $6.92.