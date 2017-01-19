Portable Electric Pressure Washer

This is a high-pressure electric sprayer that will remove loose paint, mold, grime, dust, mud, moss, and dirt from surfaces and objects of your house, car and other concrete surfaces. The washer is rated for an output pressure of 1500 psi.

The pressure washer has an electric motor that drives a high-pressure water pump, a high-pressure hose and a trigger gun-style switch. Just as a garden hose nozzle is used to increase the velocity of water, it creates high pressure and velocity. Different types of nozzles can be attached for different applications and the nozzles attach directly to the trigger gun. The washer also allows detergent to be introduced into the water stream, further assisting in the cleaning process. The washer is electrically powered and hence is suitable for enclosed or indoor areas. The size is much smaller compared to other washers of the same pressure and volume ratings and is easy to move around. It takes much less space to store.

All washers are dangerous tools and should be operated with due regard to safety instructions. The cleaning process can propel objects dislodged from the surface being cleaned.

The Hand Carry Electric Pressure Washer is $82.