Portable Car Tire Pump By Tire-Tek

As you plan for the cross-country road trip, you need a spare tire in case you get a puncture. In most cases, you will not take more than two, even when the winter can deflate all your tires without necessarily having any puncture. Think about it, the middle of a lonely stretch with deflated tires waiting for emergency help, which might take hours. The Tire-Tek portable tire inflator fits into the car’s cigarette lighter or any other 12V outlet to provide air when you need it.

You do not have to take hours waiting for the mechanic while you get back on the road in three minutes if it is a single wheel. While it might not have happened to you, you could be late for work in the morning when finding your tires deflated, a common occurrence during the winter season. It comes with a 10ft long cigar lighter power cord, plus three extra nozzle accessories to prevent possible downtime.

It is even more frustrating to drive to the fuel station in the morning and wait for the long queue. With a high number of users in the central gas stations, you could find it out of service, and hence drive more miles to get the service. Driving on empty tires means exposing the other parts to the hard surface and can cause punctures. The compact yet powerful pump comes with rubberized feet to hold it in position while in use.

The pump uses a 140W/15AMP12V DC inflator enough to run 40PLM when it is at 100PSI. It is simple to operate and features a simple gauge that you can read from 0-100PSI, hence can follow the pressure. The two main buttons make it convenient to start while the size makes it convenient to carry in your car. In addition, the pump features a 5-foot air hose that makes it easy to reach the tires.