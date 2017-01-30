One-wheel Off-Road Skateboard

Here is another futuristic concept in portable wheeled transportation. It is robust and perfectly designed to move you at a speed of approximately 24 kilometers per hour. At a full charge of the Lithium battery you can ride up to 10 km, which is ideal for a your short range daily commute. The charging takes only 20 minutes. Speed adjustment can be done by leaning back or forward.

You can ride it on any surface including sand, dirt, and gravel and gives a feel of snowboarding. However, riding may not be easy if you don’t have prior experience of riding roller skates, skate boards etc., but you can learn to ride it in a very short time. Please wear protective gear riding all kinds of sports wheeled rides.

This cool rider will cost you around $1300, but it is worth it and it will probably be the best buy you have made in recent years.

[Buy It]



