Ohuhu Battery Organizer – No More Mess!

I have a drawer full of new and partially used batteries, and sometimes I find it frustrating to find the right battery for the job. Ohuhu Battery Organizer is a ray of hope for my scattered battery drawers. Now I can organize my batteries and find them easily when I need them, I can also test the batteries so I know how much juice they have left in them.

The organizer can be mounted on the wall or stored in a drawer and can hold up to 72 batteries of different designations.

The organizer is $29.99, but is currently on sale for just 10.99.