With minimal spaces in the kitchen, you may find it hard to keep all your appliances in perfect position. The space in the cabinets may even get smaller, making it hard to fit all that you have. If you could get one item that does more than one task, you could run for it, as it helps organize your kitchen space. The Nostalgia 3-in-1 Breakfast Station is a 3-in-1 appliance comprising of an integrated coffee maker, toaster oven enough to toast four slices at a time and large cooking griddle.

If you have thought of a perfect gift for college students, this would be a good bet, since it brings all the functions together. The ability to do everything at once makes it suitable for their schedules while space would fit well in the hostel kitchenettes. The designers did not negate the need for a stunning design that makes the kitchen space appealing. Everyone would gaze at the optimal and quick breakfast preparation efficiency.

Other than toasting your bread, the toaster oven allows you to bake cakes, reheat and cook food faster than the regular sized oven. The best thing is that you will have to do with leftovers, as it gives better quality when you reheat than if you did so with a microwave, which takes a lot of time and leaves your food nasty and soggy.

The cooking griddle and the over feature removable parts, which make it easy to clean, while eliminating the possibility of food spoils. The cooking griddle comes with a glass lid for even cooking and fast speeds, while the station includes a cooking timer that can last for 30 minutes. The coffee pot is enough to make up to four cups at a time; the griddle is ideal for eggs, meats with the toaster oven allowing everything from mini 7-inch pizzas, toasting bread, desserts, and sandwiches.