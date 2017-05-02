Need a Tactical Flashlight? Here Are Some of Our Favorites

When you need more than your run-of-the mill, kitchen drawer flashlight, tactical torches and flashlights are the way to go. Why use a tactical flashlight? For hunters, the obvious reason is that many models can be mounted to a firearm such as a rifle or shotgun to provide a bright, constant source of light. Other outdoorsmen, as well as military and law enforcement professionals need flashlights that are compact, lightweight, and powerful.

Here are some of the best tactical flashlights for work or play.

Nite Ize 3-in-1 LED Flashlight

A tactical flashlight, lantern, and safety light, the Nite Ize 3-in-1 LED combines three essential tools into one lightweight, durable light. As a flashlight, the Nit Ize functions as an incredibly bright, 250 lumen torch with both high and low modes that help you see up to 200 meters (656 feet). One quick sliding motion turns it into a lantern; stand it on either end for all-around illumination. Finally, its safety light function provides glow, flash, and SOS modes.

The Nite Ize 3-in-1 LED is made of durable aluminum and is small enough to fit into a backpack or tool bag. Attach it with the tail cap lanyard loop for easy access at any time. The Nite Ize runs on 3-AA batteries for 3 hours and 15 minutes on high and 18 hours and 45 minutes on low.

BioLite Powerlight

This compact and powerful lantern/torch 2-in-1 is built to be durable and easy to use. The Quick Light button on the BioLite Powerlight illuminates things in a jiffy when you’re fumbling around in the dark. The 250-lumen torch is powerful enough to see up to 100 meters. Hang the BioLight or set it up on its end in order to use the 200-lumen lantern for illumination up to 10 meters away. The BioLight burns up to 72 hours on low and up to 6.5 hours on high.

The BioLight is more than a light, however. It also contains a USB charger that can fill up to three smartphones off of a single battery. The battery indicator lets you always know where you’re at with charge levels. With the BioLight, you’ll never be left in the dark…or with a dead phone.

Inova X03 Flashlight

The Inova X03 tactical flashlight harnesses the power of thermal management to help keep its surfaces cool while allowing the LED to generate the maximum amount of light (200 lumens). Direct your light to a specific area with the uniformed focus spotlight or illuminate an entire area with the X03’s flood beam for up to 194 meters (637 feet). Use the 3-position end-cap tactical switch to move between momentary or constant high, low, and lockout modes. Made of solid aerospace-grade aluminum, the X03 is compact, incredibly lightweight, and capable of withstanding whatever adventures you throw at it. It’s shockproof and water resistant up to 1 meter. Powered by two 123A lithium batteries, the Inova X03 tactical torch can run for up to 3 hours on high or 40 hours on its lowest setting.

