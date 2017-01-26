Do You Need a Tablet or Laptop?

As a consumer, it has never been a better time to invest in portable computers. There is a vast array of tablets and laptops available for your specific needs, but what if you’re unsure of what would be best for you? Both have unique benefits and flaws, so let’s explore what you can expect from each.

If you choose a tablet

Tablets are the pinnacle of portable computing. A powerful processor within a small frame, and the ability to remain connected to the Internet from your pocket.

If you get a tablet, you will have the capability to maintain an online presence by responding to emails and social media, while still making calls and sending texts. Most modern tablets can be used as telephones, allowing you to carry one less electronic device. There is also the possibility to use your tablet as a satellite navigation tool while driving with the impressive number of productivity apps that exist.

One huge benefit of buying a tablet is related to the fact that you can get it on a contract and amortise the cost over a longer period of time. If you use your tablet as a phone replacement, it works out far cheaper than buying a phone and laptop.

What to look out for when buying a tablet

Like most handheld electronics, tablets are easy to drop and even easier to lose. It is highly recommended that you get yourself a protective case and tablet insurance, just in case the worst happens. It is better to pay a small monthly fee for insurance than to have to buy a new tablet.

One more thing to take into account is that tablets are not as suitable for people with smaller hands unless it is resting on a surface. The large screens can feel clunky when trying to use on the move, and may require the use of a stylus to make a tablet a bit easier to use.

If you choose a laptop

Laptops are definitely more ideal for people with the need to type regularly. The inclusion of a full keyboard makes a laptop much more convenient for typing endless emails or writing reports. This is also reflected in the larger screen sizes to stop you having to scroll back-and-forth as much.

Another bonus is that laptops generally have better performance when compared to tablets. If your daily use revolves around applications which require a great deal of computational power, you will certainly struggle with a tablet.

Lastly, the ability to connect a USB mouse and have improved fine-control over cursor movement is essential for professions revolving around creative design. Trackpads aren’t perfect, and a mouse cancels out that flaw.

What to look out for when buying a laptop

It is important to keep in mind that, although laptops are more expensive, you will pay a larger fee for that power. Entry-level laptops are still a notable outlay for students and people on lower incomes.

Also, the greater screen size means that a laptop is heavier and less ideal to carry around if you travel a lot. There have been great improvements in the weight of laptops, but they still require a large bag to transport them around.

