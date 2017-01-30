NatureZap The Weed Killer without chemicals

Generally chemical substances are used as Herbicides, or weed killers, to control unwanted plants in garden and backyards. However these have gradually fallen out of favor due to their persistence in soil, and toxicity and groundwater contamination concerns. Since herbicides cause a variety of health effects ranging from skin rashes to even death, some can even be transported via leaching or surface runoff to contaminate groundwater or distant surface water sources. Therefore, attention has been focused on the development of non-chemical herbicides. Weed killers that utilize heat and steam are in the market but most of those do not eliminate the roots which cause the weeds to reappear after some time.

Here is a new product, Nature Zap that uses light and heat to kill weeds. This battery powered device uses high intensity infrared, red and blue light, to disrupt the growth of weeds especially by targeting the roots to ensure their permanent elimination. The battery pack is lightweight and can be carried easily to all corners of your garden. The 10-foot cord eliminates the need for bending over.

The Naturezap is $199.99.