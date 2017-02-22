Mobile Safety Wearables- the HelpyHero

When it comes to working in construction and manufacturing sectors, safety is a topic that draws concern across all departments. Every company wants to keep incident free working environment, but that is far from possible. Product processing involves machines that can break any time putting the workers at risk. On the other hand, oil drilling and excavations means workers going down into unsafe depths increasing the risk of accidents. For this reason, firms have devised safety measures and gear meant to cushion the teams from accidents and the impacts when they happen.

Most interventions are made to prevent accidents, and cushion the affected from injuries. However, the measures fail to classify areas based on the degree of risk, leaving the employees to assume similar level of danger. With the HelpyHero they can take control of the situation, and have peace of mind at work. You can wear the device on the wrist or attach them to the clothes, to get a way to make calls when you get into dangers.

Accidents happen very fast, and when you least expect them. The panic button helps you to connect to reliable help whenever you step out of the safety zone. Within a split of a minute, you need to notify your team when things happen, hence increase the chances of survival. It connects you instantly with a person who can help you when incidents happen.

It is a perfect platform to communicate with people on the other end, and let them know as events unfold. If you cannot communicate clearly, the device sends GPS coordinates to the rescue team making it possible to rescue the unconscious. As if not enough, it records the events through the incorporated camera, making it ideal for areas with poor visibility. Above all, the device is not bulky hence suitable when you are taking tough jobs.