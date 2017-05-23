After a long day of work, a beer and some music seem like a good idea. Beer together with rock and roll have for all time gone together properly. However, the new signature Marshall Amplifier mini fridge takes the connection to an entirely new level. The mini fridge features control knobs that go all the way up to eleven. The hard to believe fridge can hold up to 4.4 cubic feet of melting booze. The Marshall Amplifier Mini Fridge is especially ideal for music lovers and those tired with just a basic looking mini-fridge restricting their style while enjoying their drinks. One can finally have a mini fridge that keeps your drinks cold and also is eye-catching.

The Marshall Amplifier Mini Fridge is a small refrigerator that is similar in appearance with a Marshall amplifier. It is an ideal gift idea for young people particularly college students as well as guitarists.

The Marshall Amplifier Mini Fridge uses real parts from Marshall hence making it look like an actual amplifier. Such components include the logo, a white border, black fret cloth and of course genuine knobs that move all the way to eleven.

The equipment features a four cubic feet fridge area and 0.4 cubic feet freezer region. It also has a reverse door a compressor with low decibel. Additionally, the device features an entirely adjustable glass shelf as well as a half-size glass shelf among leak protectors. A large lower part for more valuable items is also available beside a door rack to hold two-liter bottles and natural can storage.

The outside of the Marshall Amplifier Mini Fridge looks like an actual Marshall amp with knobs and all that while the outside is a fridge with sufficient room for as many drinks and other refreshments as you would like. A Marshall Amp mini fridge is available at a pocket-friendly cost. Get yours today, and you will not regret.