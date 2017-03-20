How To Maintain Your Air Conditioner

In order to ensure that your air conditioner continues to work in an effective way, you need to remember to maintain it. Failing to do so can result in increased running costs as your air conditioner struggles to run as effectively as it should.

We’ve created a quick list of things you should do when maintaining your air conditioner.

Turn it off

Before you do any maintenance on your air conditioner, make sure that it is turned off. Turn it off at the wall and turn off any power outlets that are connected to it. Make sure it is turned off inside and outside.

Replace the filters

In order to maintain the efficiency of your air conditioner, the most important thing you can do is to replace or clean its filters. When the airflow is obstructed, air may bypass the filter and carry dirt straight to the evaporator coil, which can diminish its heat-absorbing capacity, therefore reducing its overall efficiency. This can result in higher running costs.

If you think your air conditioner might not be working as effectively as it should be, replace the dirty filter with a clean one. It’s easy to do, and is usually a case of opening the cover and removing and replacing the filter.

Clear the condenser foils

For this, you’ll need to access the outdoor part of your air conditioner. Remove the outer casting, and then locate the coils (you might need to remove other components that could be obstructing access). Using a stiff brush, remove any surface dirt or grime, and use a cleaning agent to remove tough dirt (rinsing away with water). Make sure to check the coil fins as well, to see if any are bent or damaged, which might need to be replaced.

Clean the outside unit

Over time, the outside unit can become clogged with dirt and debris. This is particularly prevalent over the winter months.This will reduce the airflow, making the air conditioner work harder. With the power off, gently wash off any debris with a hose (not a power washer), and trim back any hedges or trees that could restrict air flow.

Hire a professional

Your air conditioner should receive regular maintenance, and hiring a professional can be a good way to keep it running efficiently. They should be able to find any problems you’re having and fix them. If you maintain your air conditioner effectively then you should be able to minimise any potential problems and reduce the number of times you call out a professional.

Photo: PublicDomainPictures