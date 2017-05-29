These Magnetic Spice Tins Organize Right On Your Refrigerator

It’s true that organizing a fridge is no easy task especially if yours is the extra size and you have lots of stuff inside. It would be handy if one were able just to see all available spices and select one within no time. Unfortunately, such is not the case since you are always fumbling in the spice rack looking for what to use. However, you need not fumble anymore since the Magnetic Spice Tins arrange Right in Your Refrigerator by attaching right to the fridge door. Consequently, your spices are put in the open hence very easy to access.

The magnetic spice tins feature a metallic material on the bottom as well as on the sides while the front features a clear glass. One set of the magnetic spice tins consists of twelve pieces along with thirty clear spice labels. You can use the names to call your tin spices for ease of identification.

For people who fancy cooking, the magnetic spice tins are a just right gift idea. The tins can attach to any metal material with magnetic properties with the exception stainless steel fridges. On the other hand, if you do not own a refrigerator you can go for a wall metal base though it may cause an extra expense. With the metal wall base, you may mount on the kitchen wall to ease access to your spices at any time.

Moreover, the tins come along with a set of measuring spoons that are magnetic so that you have all you need to get ready your meal. For easy storage, you may hang the spoons next to the tins in the refrigerator as well as on the wall mount base. A single tin also features a sprinkler set on the side visible by just twisting the top to match with the opening.

Also, the seller has a twenty-four pack spice jars that are also magnetic. The magnetic tins also have a cooking conversion chart to help in determining the equivalents when using a different measuring unit. Every tin has a volume of about 3.4 oz.