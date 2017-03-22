Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam gives New Benchmark for Video Collaboration

Although a laptop webcam or an external one is helpful when making videos, such can be frustrating since they don’t always offer constant clarity. A majority of webcams need too much lighting for them to produce a high quality and decent video. However, with the new Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam, one can now steam mega high definition videos even with inadequate lighting.

Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam is a real game changer since it features some tricks in the camera shutter sleeve section. For instance, it is possible to achieve an up close look since the Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam has a 5x zoom potential. Moreover, the great webcam has a RightLight three technology which by design regulates to put up with low-light or enormously brilliant lights. It is as well set with the latest Logitech features of facial recognition software and infrared detection for high-security levels. Say farewell to boring, complicated passwords; only glance at the webcam to register.

The webcam assures to deliver tremendous performance in each and every lighting condition either low light, bright sunlight or even backlit conditions. Such is possible thanks to the Logitech’s RightLight 3 attribute with HDR. Users of the Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam can as well select a 90-degree, 78-degree, and a 65-degree field of view to make certain that the camera is merely focusing on what one wants viewers to observe.

According to Logitech in its latest news release, the webcam is a superior lens technology with autofocus. The webcam is a complete assurance of exceptional video quality with grand resolution, fluidity, speed, detail and color balance. Logitech BRIO webcam offers 4K Ultra HD at thirty fps or 1080p at 30/60 fps to give the uppermost quality at every application Logitech BRIO 4K Webcam is available now from Logitech’s website, Amazon and Best Buy.