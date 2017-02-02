The Lifton Home Lift – No More Stairs!

As we grow old, our mobility becomes more and more challenging, Stairs become the worst enemies. There are home lifts in the market but most of them are bulky, ugly, noisy and awfully slow. Additionally they require home renovation that is not in sync with the general architecture of the house

This new unique home lift by Lifton is unobtrusive and elegant in design. It fits discreetly into your home without compromising its style and décor. It is extremely quiet and safe, and takes from one floor to another in just 25 seconds. The Lift is controlled via the control panel and two remote controls. You can order additional remote controls if you so desire.

It is self-supporting and flexible and does not compromise on your floor space. It is extremely safe and quiet can be operated by plugging into your regular wall socket. It can be operated by a back-up battery; in case of power failure. The wire rope drive system is self-contained and concealed in the ceiling of the lift car.

You can equip your home with the Lifton Home Lift for a little over $20,000.