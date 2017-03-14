The Instant Alcohol-Detecting Wearable with a Stylish Sense of fashion

In the current world, technology makes it possible to monitor almost every activity through connections. Wearable technology ranges from the very basic trackers to sophisticated smart watches. However, wearable technology is not exactly for everyone since user-friendliness of the tech varies from one user to another.

A tech wearable convenient to one individual is likely not to be fit to another person. However, whether your technological empathy paints you as an affirmed Luddite or an era subscriber to Wired, we insist on you to giving PROOF a try. The proof concept is a wristband that accurately tracks the alcohol content of the user’s blood continuously. The band is not only exceptionally soft but also comfortable when wearing it, so you don’t feel like your hand is cuffed. As a result, the wearer forgets entirely about the band. Moreover, the Instant Alcohol-Detecting Wearable features a somewhat classy silver-and-black design that stylishly suits any outfit.

The wristband functions by a smartly-designed magnetic connection. Consequently, the connection makes it possible and easy to swiftly slot in a testing cartridge just before the drinking starts. The cartridges are not reusable and automatically measure the perspiring alcohol continuously up to twelve hours. At the same time, it generates an amazingly well-detailed blood alcohol content report. The report is accessible through an accompanying smartphone application and gives LED alerts depending on the progress on alcohol consumption levels. The rechargeable battery is excellent for up to four days of constant use, making certain that even the most mind-destroying sprees will not leave you wondering just how far you went.

The Instant Alcohol-Detecting Wearable can also share the information with a few acquaintances and family members, possibly giving parents an additional means of checking up on their kids.

If you do not try Proof for your personal benefit, think about gifting it to someone you care for dearly.