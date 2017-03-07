Innovia WB2-159W Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser

Everyone has had rough movements in public restrooms. The manual paper towel dispensers are not any fun, as you have to deal with small or big papers, then you need. Not to add the exposure to germs, which happen when people pluck papers in haste, leaving you to contract more germs that you had. It is quite annoying even to get no papers when your hands are wet, and the bathroom does not have an electric hand drier. Innovia Automatic Paper Towel Dispenser Dispenser helps you control the flow of papers in the rest rooms.

The technology helps you to keep your task flowing, as you do not need to press any button or pull the papers from the system. You can install the unit in your kitchen and any other joint where you need to clean your hands. Other than the sleek design, it comes in an assortment of colors that cannot match the finish of your rooms or than of the platforms. The most common colors include silver, white and stainless steel.

You could have had moments when you need to get a towel to wipe off your hands. If you cannot get the piece that you need, then you know how it feels to see the rest of the roll getting nasty, perhaps calling for a replacement. Nobody wants to keep throwing the paper towel away every time they wipe their hands. Innovia brings you the automatic dispenser that you can fit in your bathroom, garage or kitchen.

It starts with installing at your prefer position and loading the paper before you can place the hands below the sensors. You can use the 4 D-cell batteries or plug into the electric power supply. The device feeds your hands with paper towels for as long as the hands stay below the sensors. In the case of left overs, it sucks the back, for use another time. It works best when you have your baby at hands and retails at $99.