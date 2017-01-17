Here’s to the Future: 4 Reasons why People are Starting to Use Biometric Locks

The trusted key and barrel lock has provided us with a reasonable level of security for many years, but new technology is fast replacing the traditional locking systems, as digital technology has spawned a new generation of biometric locks that offer the highest level of security. Here are just a few reasons why biometric locking is becoming very popular.

1. Keyless Entry – One of the major advantages of using biometric locks is that keys become a thing of the past. You can create a code that is entered into the keypad, or you can have a fingerprint sensor that only allows recognised people entry. If you live in Western Australia, and would like to know more about biometric locks, contact Silverfern Locksmiths in Perth, who have a quality range of imported biometric locks at affordable prices.

2. Highest Security Level – Key locks have always been flawed, and those who make a living from breaking into people’s homes have become very adept at picking locks, but if they ever encounter a biometric lock, they would simply walk away, as there is no way to gain access if you are not authorised. Entry can be gained through a variety of methods, including fingerprint scanning and code combinations, and with no key to carry, it is a much more convenient system. More and more people are realising that biometric locks offer a higher level of security and are having them installed in their homes and also business premises.

3. Peace of Mind – For the homeowner, having biometric locks gives peace of mind, as there is no way any unauthorised person can gain entry. House breakers have become very clever and many can open a traditional lock in no time at all, and this has resulted in the increased use of biometric and digital locking systems. If you are looking for a qualified locksmith in Perth, or any other city, an online search will point you in the right direction, and you can have biometric locks fitted in no time.

4. Easy to Install and Use – Biometric locks are as easy to fit as traditional ones, and with computer technology, it is easy to add or delete users. This technology negates the need for keys, which are easy to misplace, and in the event they are stolen, you would need to replace the locks in order to be safe. If you would like to beef up your security at home and avoid the embarrassment of being locked out, a simple online search will reveal a qualified locksmith in your area.

Digital and biometric locking systems offer a new dimension in home and office security, and with most systems able to handle up to 200 identities, you can control who has access at the touch of a button. Traditional keys and locks served their purpose for many decades, but now it is time for new technology to ensure that our homes are safe from intruders.

Photo: Dave Taylor