Whether indoor or outdoor, mosquitoes are a real nuisance. It is even worse when you just want to have fun with your family and eat in peace, but the insects will not let you. When you want some alone time outside but the nasty mosquitoes keep disturbing your peace. Well, its time to say goodbye to such nuisances thanks to the hammock featuring a mosquito net.

The Hammock with Mosquito Net Tent often known as the ‘Mosquito Thwarting Hammock’ is somehow tiny and is suitable for a single person. It is a perfect relaxing point, especially when set up out during camping. While others will be outside slapping mosquitoes with their hands, you will be inside the ‘Mosquito Thwarting Hammock’ sipping a beer and having a good time.

The advantage of using the Hammock with Mosquito Net Tent is that you will no longer need to set it up close to two trees that are six feet apart. Such is the essential requirement for the traditional hammock. Since the mosquito tent can stand alone without trees or other things to set it up, it is the rather easy to set up within a short while making it more ideal for camping and other related outdoor activities. The Hammock with Mosquito Net Tent has rigid powder with a steel coating that can support weights of up to 225 lbs.

Additionally, Hammock Mosquito Net Tent contains a zipper on both sides to enhance the ease of exit and coming in. The Hammock Mosquito Net Tent features a polyester fabric on the top part that offers shade-preventing light from reaching inside. The tent comes in red color, and the hammock measures 72 inches long, 31.5 inches wide, the entire tent measures 78.75 inches long x 54 inches wide x 81 inches tall, and the complete set of connections weighs 98 lbs.