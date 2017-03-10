GrypMat: A Flexible Non-Slip Tool Tray

As the saying states, necessity is the mother of all invention. Tom Burden, an airplane mechanic at the air force could not stand his work tools rolling all over to the front of the plane each time he set up his work. As a result, Tom made an invention of a useful device that could properly hold all the tools in place without rolling all over. The GrypMat is an adjustable tool tray that grips your gear against almost any surface for effortless access at any time needed.

The GrypMat is especially ideal for mechanics that set their work tools under the car or on some random projects. The tool tray grips a wide variety of surfaces whether slippery, uneven or with a curving. Moreover, your tools are safer in the GrypMat in comparison to when they are lying down all over. What is more, your mechanic tools are likely to last longer since they will cease to be crashing to the ground now and then.

The Grypmat features an enormous open space with little borders to provide additional grip. The tray also has two secondary containers on every side of it for providing an area for keeping small tools such as nuts or bolts from falling to the floor.

The Flexible Non-Slip Tool Tray comes in an orange color and rolls up easily for transport and storage. On spreading the plate entirely flat on the ground, it measures twenty-two inches long, twelve inches wide and is one inch thick.

The tray is an essential, and a must have tool for gadget junkies, mechanics and trade professionals among others. The multi-purpose product will keep your tools in place, irrespective of the place you want to set them.

The stretchy non-slip tray was at the beginning funded on Kickstarter back in early February 2017 where they raised over $110,000. The tool is now entirely for sale on Amazon.