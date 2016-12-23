Get Your Drone Hobby Off To a Flying Start!

Unless you haven’t left your home in a very long time, I’m sure you’re aware of the massive drone phenomenon that’s been sweeping countries all over the world. Having seen all the stunning photography that’s possible with drones, the impressive aerial acrobatics, or simply the intrigue of the drones themselves, you may have decided to get into flying them yourself. Here’s how to get the best start.

Get the Right Model

To the complete novice, all drones may look pretty universal in their design and operation. However, there’s a wide range of niches, levels of quality and models to choose from, and choosing the right model is essential to give yourself the best start possible. You don’t want to go too cheap, as the poor quality might put you off flying for good. You don’t want to buy anything too expensive either, and realize that the hobby isn’t for you! I recommend going for a low-mid-range model, that’s capable enough for the kind of flying you want to do. For more on buying, read the full information here.

Don’t Go Straight to Manual Mode

Flying a quadcopter or a drone may look easy, but it’s a very delicate art, and all those impressive tricks you can see on YouTube take months if not years of practice. When you get your first drone you might see the option for “manual mode”, and be tempted to apply it straight away. I recommend leaving this alone for a while. When you’re in manual mode, you’ll have greater control over the drone, true. However, this means that the various systems put in place to make flying easier will be deactivated, and you’ll lose the stability you need to fly the drone with ease. When you’re first getting a feel for your drone, bear in mind that manual mode is only intended for more experienced flyers. I’m not saying that you can never touch manual mode. I’m just saying that if you don’t want to break this very expensive gadget, you should take your time learning how to fly with stabilizer systems before you move up.

Be Cautious of Wind

If there’s one thing that’s been responsible for more drones breaking than anything else, it’s windy conditions. Like any aircraft, your drone is going to be greatly affected by the wind, and you need to be very cautious of this factor, especially when you’re first starting out. Get a good wind compass app for your phone, and make sure you’re using it before every flight. If you see that there’s winds of 15 mph or above, then it’s best to give flying a miss for one day. Some models on the more expensive end of the scale have automatic correction for windy conditions, and will balance out their speed and direction according to the surrounding conditions. However, these features on starter models will probably be slightly unreliable or non-existent. Until you’re confident in understanding how wind affects your drone, be very cautious, and avoid flying in moderate or strong winds.