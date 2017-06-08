Fusion: Squatting Toilet Stool raises the Feet For a Better Pooping Experience

For most people, a trip to the bathroom is boring and monotonous and like a daily ritual. Well, such is always the case at least when you do not have a running stomach, constipation, hemorrhoids or worse. However, thanks to Fusion, your trips to the washroom are about to become more comfortable, fun and healthy by enhancing your bathroom experience.

The fusion is a tiny step that everyone can place beside their toilet that helps in elevating the legs hence increasing the flow of poo from the bowels. The stool is adjustable hence catering for people with different heights. Such is a unique aspect of the tool that makes it suitable in comparison to other conventional stool. An individual can tailor the toilet seat to their level with their standard of comfort and use the piece as needed. With your legs positioned on the toilet stool, the posture is said to enhance the flow of poo from the bowels. It also eases the entire process by making it comfortable especially for people with diarrhea or constipation who are likely to spend more time in the washroom.

Using the stool is quite easy, just put your feet on the equipment, slightly lean forward and start your business in the toilet. This is soon after adjusting the device to a comfortable level depending on the length of your legs.

Additionally, a foot massager is available at the end of the fusion tool allowing one to role their feet forth and back over a roller. For such reason, you no longer have to get bored in the washroom. Remember to keep the stool at the base of the toilet after use. For ease of storage, the Fusion wholly forms to the plumpness of the toilet base.

The Fusion bathroom squatting footstep has four various height tunings depending on one’s height and toilet sitting interest. The fusion comes in handful different colors.