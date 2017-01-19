F’Lint – the retractable lint roller

A lint roller or lint remover is indispensable as it facilitates the removal of lint or other small fibers from most materials such as clothing, upholstery and linen. The product is more popular among dog and cat owners, as it will also remove dog and cat hair from couches, fabrics, carpets etc.

Most of the commercially available lint rollers have a sticky coating that can be annoying if you carry them around. They will stick to everything in your bag.

This new ingenious product F’lint takes care of just that . The sticky roller can be retracted back into the protective plastic casing. This a must-have item in your travel bag.

You can own The F’Lint for just $6.95.