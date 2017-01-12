Flexible Screwdriver – The Screwdriver that Bends

Here is a perfect tool for screws in those hard-to-reach places. The screwdriver’s 11.5 in. flexible shaft can extend the reach of your screwdriver to easily reach screws that are too inconvenient for an ordinary screwdriver. Screws that are too close to the wall, or are at angles that are too awkward for a common screw driver to reach, can be conveniently handled by this magic tool. It comes with a magnetic ratcheting screwdriver handle, an11.5 inch flexible shaft, and 10 bits that will work with any quarter inch hex shank drill bits. The flexible shaft can even be added to your power drill to tackle bigger jobs.
The Flexible Screwdriver is $14.99.