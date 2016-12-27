Felines Laser Chasing Scratching Post

A cat that is bored can be a very destructive cat. It can scratch your furniture, carpet, doormats and anything it assumes to be a toy. You can avert the situation using the Laser Chasing Scratching Post. Talk about a scratch post that satisfies your cat’s instincts to scratch and rummage, while simultaneously fulfilling its need for entertainment. With this gadget, your cat will not be able to help it; it is his nature.

It can keep your cat entertained until he is tuckered out and too exhausted to scuff your furniture. The post has a four-speed laser which stops, turns rapidly, and races in polar and random patterns thus engaging your cat’s need to chase it even more. The laser toy is mounted on top of a post enfolded in profuse sisal yarn on a lenient felt-covered base, giving felines a more attractive substitute to scratch and relieve obstruction than your beautiful furniture.

It requires three AA batteries to operate. The Laser Light Scratching Post associates two feline preferences together to bring out the ultimate satisfying toy thus far. Felines can slim their nails and fulfill their scratching instincts followed by a game of chase! The full-color box uses a 360-degree safe moving laser for your cat to experience endless enjoyment. Slow, fast yet random speeds are super tempting to pursue, fulfilling their natural hunting instincts while amusing their owners.

Do not wait for your furniture to be scratched by your cat. Make sure you give your cat a daily work out and keep the cats from destroying your furniture, carpets, doormats and other useful households. Get them this amazing gadget, Felines Laser Chasing Scratch. You will never regret the value for your money. It only cost 79 U.S. dollars in all the retail shops across different cities in the U.S.