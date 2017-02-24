The Most Exciting Gadgets of 2017 (and Beyond)

Many gadgets are simply an expensive fun toy to play with, but that’s the reason we love them, from games consoles to our mobile phones as long as it looks call and keeps us happy we love it. so today we are bringing you 4 must have gadgets this year to keep you entertained.

1) Nintendo Switch

March 2017 is going to be an immense month for Nintendo fans. That’s when the iconic game company will release the Nintendo Switch, the new gaming console that works on TV’s and doubles as a portable device. Despite the Wii U flopping everyone is hoping Nintendo got it right this time around.

Our money is on this hopefully being a success with many great games lined up for release this year like Legend of Zelda and Mario odyssey.

2) Amazon Echo

It’s time to say goodbye from Siri and say Hello to Alexa. This gadget is the closest that it has been to Star Trek as of now. It is Hands-free, and you get all the comfort in the world in asking Alexa anything, and she is going to answer. You can get it to start playing Jeopardy and a great deal more! And then, you can listen to any song. What more could you ask for?

3) Fidget Cube

While it’s not exactly a Rubik’s Cube, the Fidget Cube is nonetheless, an excellent tool for keeping idle hands very busy It doesn’t really matter whether your hands are a clicker, a spinner, a roller, or even a flicker. The 6 sides of the Fidget Cube have something that will keep those hands busy there are plenty of other cool office gadgets just like this on the market but this is our favourite.

4) Touch Mini Boombox Speaker

Now…If size really were everything! This Mini Touch Boombox Speaker may be small in stature, but it is anything but small in volume.

It is sleek, lightweight and seriously easy to use. All you need to do is place your MP3 or smartphone into the Mini Boombox pocket and your are ready to listen to your favourite tunes, amplified immediately, as if by magic We first discovered the fidget cube from our friends over at Look Whats Cool when they reviewed it. Perfect for use either around the home, with it’s inbuilt rechargeable battery, or to pop in your bag when you are on the move.

We hope our list has given you an idea as to some fun toys to get yourself to play with this year.

Photo: Fernandes