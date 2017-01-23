CUTShield – Food Grade Cut Resistant Gloves

Studies have shown that hand injuries are the most common in work place. You are also susceptible to hand injuries at home, especially when you are working with sharp objects like knives, metal or glass. Proper gloves can provide adequate protection to your most valuable asset; your hands.

Cut resistant gloves are gloves designed to protect your hands from cuts while working with sharp tools. They are perfect for professionals in the food preparation business but are equally valuable if you are handling sharp edged metal objects or dealing with broken glass fragments at home.

They come in a variety of sizes are comply with FDA guideless for food contact safety. They are extremely comfortable and lightweight.

