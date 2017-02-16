Sitting for long means, you have to take breaks from the seat to cool off the heat. You may also have noted that the seat becomes sticky when you drive or sit on your work chair without leaving the position. It brings untold discomfort that affects the speed at which you deliver on specific tasks. Even the net-coated seats have not eliminated the problem despite the fact that they are well rated. Nevertheless, you can take charge of your comfort when seated thanks to the Cooling and heating Ventilated seat cushion.

You may not have to waste time leaving the seat or keep tilting your position to achieve the comfort that you need from the chair. Changes in the environment might increase the discomfort, making it hard to control even with the breaks. An opportunity to adjust the setting, either way, is a welcome move that users can tap. Just like heat, extreme cold can take a toll on your comfort, especially if you have leather seats.

The cushion fits on the surface of the chair, forming an excellent surface to heat, cool and massage your muscles when you feel tired. It’s a sure way to increase your working hours or your driving without taking additional breaks. Keeping it on the car seats means an end to sticky seat units in the summer when you turn the cooling function, as well as the chilly morning by turning on the heating button. When you cannot work anymore, activate the massage function for some relaxation.

It features clearly labeled buttons that allow you to control with your hand. Every feature comes with several settings, which allows the users to set to it to the most preferred settings. In areas with extreme temperature deviations, the chair is the ultimate relief at the workplace of your car. The device sells at $49.95.