Here is a stylish tent lamp for your next camping trip. It can be fully charged via a micro USB in 3.5 hours. The lantern is also chargeable via three individual solar panels in emergency outdoor conditions. It has three lighting modes: high, low or SOS blinking. It can be folded down completely for space saving and is equipped with a hidden hanging hook that allows you to hang it in your tent or outside on a tree limb.For added safety, a Smart Protection Chip is provided to protects your lantern from overcharging, over-discharging and over-circuit.
Clover Style LED Tent Lantern
