Char-Broil SmartChef Grill – Perfect BBQ Every Time!

If you enjoy cooking, then you need to be in control of the process. The taste of the food depends on the quality of the process, as well as the appliances you use to get it done. How about bringing a new taste to your bacon, not by changing the recipe but using the Char-Broil, smartchef, TRU infrared 3-burner Gas grill. It is a perfect unit for mid-sized cooking as it brings in all functions under one compartment, hence ideal for making foods for the family, friends, and customers.

If you are tired of the silent and dull grills, this one will keep you engaged all the time. It is fitted with a smartchef technology that gives you more control at a distance. The grill features built-in sensors that help you control virtually all functions from your phone using internet connection. With your foods in the grill, you can only sit at the as you let the grill do the job, as you chat with friends.

You can kiss goodbye the smoke monster that often makes it hard for you to focus on your recipe. The appliance provides real-time alerts on your smartphone on issues like grill temperature, burner status, time cook, low gas tank level, and notifies when the food is done. Use your phone to look at your meat cooking, and the time required to cook. You will never run out of gas since you can track the level from the smartphone app.

The ignition system begins with the start of a button, heating up the little box in a few seconds. The grill uses infrared technology to sustain heat at the average temperature producing juicer-tasting food. Other than cooking at 24,000 BTUs, it comes with a burner that cooks side dishes at 10,000 BTUs. On top of all, it features a sleek yet modern design, top-ported burners and stainless steel exterior, which transforms your kitchen.