capture the surrounding beauty with MySight360

Hiking is a perfect way to test your resilience as you enjoy the adventure and the sceneries that come with it. However, it is not all about climbing the rugged terrains and viewing stunning landscapes but enjoying every minute. A lot of time goes into fiddling with the smartphones to take images and record videos, which could produce shaky and unwatchable clips. You want to catch every moment in its most natural way, and that is why you need Mysight360 for your hike.

Trying to capture videos with your phone means, you will spend most of your time recording. It is an Action Camera that you can attach to your body or backpack to capture 240-degree videos, which are self-stabilizing for smooth recording and watching. The device features a built-in calibration that keeps your videos on the same level regardless of the angle or the movements. Whether you keep it slanting, sided or even upside down, it will always place the sky up and the ground on the lowermost of the video. You do not have to edit the videos for clarity or shaky movements.

By attaching it to your clothes or the backpack, it means you have more time to view the landscape and learn as much as there is to learn, without worrying of the memories. The camera will give you the best of the memories, and at times reveal what you missed on your excursion. You can keep your smartphone in your pockets and use it when you need to communicate, which means longer battery life when you are in the jungle.

The action camera is designed to stabilize the image, by minimizing the motion it captures when you are on the move. Even when it rains, you will still use the device thanks to the water resistant features. You need not worry when the rain showers when you are on the move. It provides a 240-degree angle recording which means you will capture everything around you. The lifelong mode is intended to save the battery and capture 10-second videos every 3 minutes throughout the day.