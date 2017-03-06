Battery Powered Security Camera

Installing security camera raises the level of safety of your home. In most instances, people keep them hidden joints to avoid suspicion. In public places, they are fitted in areas with high traffic, with a warning text hoisted on a small board. Domestic security cameras are meant to capture secret moments when you are not there, hence the need to conceal them from the occupants. Conventional cameras are not the best at it, as ugly cables connect making it hard to hide from the power outlet.

Blink is a battery powered home camera whose 2 AA batteries last for two years. You need no power cables or outlets to capture the events as they unfold. With the traditional surveillance devices, you have to record 24/7 and edit the parts that you need. On the other hand, the blink camera uses sensors to take footage when there is movement nearby, hence record only what is required.

In reality, no one wants to capture long hours of video without any events as it looks like the static image. What matters is what it records within the period before the review, which is what you get from the blink camera. You do not need to start deleting idle episodes and in the worst case, watch the whole video to see the snapshot movements.

You do not have to wait until you come in the evening, or you come back from travel to know what has been happening. The camera sends you notifications to the phone when it records movements, which can be an alert to an emergency. You can check if the event is something worth immediate attention or something that can wait. As if not enough, you can keep track of the recording through the live video feed that helps you to watch what is happening via the smartphone.

It comes with a sync module, which connects all the cameras, enabling you access to the internet. Buying a piece of blink Camera gives you free cloud storage enough to store a 2-hour video recorded by the Blink. When it reaches the limit, it deletes the oldest videos in the storage.