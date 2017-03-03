Back to The Future Without The Hoverboard

Technology has seen a boom in recent decades, and we are now at the start of a new age called the Internet of Things, a term that gets bandied about here and there. However, while domestic technology has seen an undeniable surge, two major aspects of life have somewhat been left behind; business and transport.

Now we are not saying they haven’t advanced whatsoever because they clearly have. For example, a Mini Cooper car has more technology and power in it than NASA had when they guided astronauts into space and landed on the moon; that’s quite an impressive (and slightly useless) fact if you ask us.

Luckily for us, though, the big tech houses have started to see a gap in the transport industry and have focussed a substantial amount of energy on how they can improve the lives of road users. They have merged cars and gadgets and produced some of the most outstanding results imaginable. It doesn’t matter whether you are looking for gadgets that will make your journey less stressful, more enjoyable or just that bit safer; there is a gadget for everyone and for every need.

And here are some of the best:

Safety Help

Vehicle Diagnostics have become more and more popular, and that is because they have been fine-tuned to produce some incredibly detailed and useful data. For example, Delphi has developed a discreet device that can supply constant feedback regarding your car’s mechanical health. But what’s even cooler than this is their foresight in realizing they could incorporate this functionality into a much wider package. They have done this by making it fully compatible with your phone, allowing you to use your phone to remotely lock and unlock your car doors, check your mileage and review your speed, and even start the engine. And this is all possible because the device connects to your car’s OBD 2 port. Oh, and another little trick it has up its sleeve, you can set up geofences, which is ideal for a protective parent.

Logging

This is one for the business owner that needs to run and manage a fleet of cars, and it is especially cool in a non-conventionally cool way. Essentially, it embraces the idea of using electronic logs for truckers and drivers to allow a detailed understanding of a wide range of things that will improve business matters. This includes promoting productivity, being able to make smarter scheduling decisions, avoid penalties, prevent accidents and get a more intelligent insight into how people and vehicles are performing. But it is not just your management efficiency that could see the benefits, but your drivers will be able to operate in a more timely manner as will any inspection officers that operate on borders or random roadside checks. Very smart.

Location Fob

There is a ton of reasons why this technology could make your life less stressful. Perhaps you are constantly losing your keys or forgetting where you parked or forgetting to lock your car. Well, the Kensington Proximo has the answer to all your concerns. If it is your keys you lose, then attach the fob to them; the next time you leave them somewhere an alarm will sound. That sound like old tech, right? Well, this fob connects to your smartphone, meaning you can track it down visually. What this means is, you can also hide a fob in your car. So when you leave the supermarket and all you see is an ocean of cars identical to yours, you will be able to locate it. The same find-my-car solution can be applied to a stolen vehicle. Sorry thief, but we know where you are.

Guardian Angel

While SatNav’ have got a lot better at relaying information we may find relevant and helpful, they are more for luxury and sustenance than they are for safety. That is where the Road Angel Gem comes into its own because it has an unrivaled ability to warn the driver of everything from speed cameras to speed limit, road hazards to accident black spots and more. What makes it so effective is its detailed database that is constantly updated using a huge arrangement of accurate sources. But more than this, it also has a function called eAssist, which is a specialized service designed to connect you to an operator should you get in any trouble. This could indeed save your life. How? Well, the eAssistant will appraise your situation and make an intelligent decision regarding which emergency service to contact, before supplying them with all the information to ensure a speedy response time. Now that is genius.

