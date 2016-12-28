Audio Accessories: the Best Sound Gadgets and Hardware You Need to Own

Everyone loves music. Whether you’re someone that listens to popular music charts or involved in an underground music scene, music helps us to relax and unwind, or to add fuel to our parties. But with so many new accessories and sound systems available now, what’s something “good” to buy?

With such a wide variety of devices and price ranges, it’s extremely difficult to try and determine what would be the best fit for your budget. However, if you’re just after some simple gadgets that’ll improve your lifestyle and music listening sessions, then here are some of the best accessories that you can get for your money.

Wireless Speakers

A good sounding set of wireless speakers is an essential accessory for anyone that’s busy and moves around the house a lot or someone that likes to connect multiple devices to their speaker systems so that guests can also use them. In this case, a set of wireless speakers is essential. They can usually be connected to devices via Bluetooth (such as your phone or iPad) and they’re usually low-profile.

Most of the time, a high-quality wireless speaker will be rechargeable and can be taken out to the garden or into different rooms so you can get wireless sound wherever you are. Keep in mind that wireless speakers can be a bit finicky. For example, if your device is too far from the speakers then the sound can cut off. Also, the quality on the speakers themselves will be lower than a wired set of speakers for the same price, so expect to spend a lot more money. You can take a look here for some great reviews on different sets of wireless speakers.

Headphone Carry Case

Whether you’re using small in-ear monitors or large open headphones, you need something to hold your cans if you’re going to be travelling around. The most common way to carry your headphones is to simply hook them around your neck, and for earphones, it’s common to just stuff them in your pockets. However, there are times when headphone cables can get tangled or having them around your neck would be unsightly, making a case an invaluable accessory.

Wireless Headphones

Everyone loves to get up and dance sometimes, but not everyone likes to blast their music on speakers for everyone to hear. This is when a pair of wireless headphones can come in handy. The most common type of connection for wireless headphones is Bluetooth, though some headphones and in particular headsets (with a microphone attached, usually used for video games) can connect via wireless USB receivers.

Good Quality Extension Cables and Splitters

Most of us like to cheap out when we buy extension cables and splitters. Whether it’s an extra couple of metres for a speaker or a splitter that we like to use to share our music with friends, it can be disastrous, embarrassing and annoying when they stop working. Instead of constantly buying replacements, invest in some good-quality cables so that you don’t need to constantly buy cheap replacements. The sound quality will be better and you’ll save money in the long run.

Photos via: Pexels

