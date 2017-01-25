ASUS Zenbo Home Robot

A domestic or home robot that can see, speak, hear and move around in your house. It can be used for educational or entertainment purposes and can be connected to WiFi home networks or other smart environments and is autonomous to a high degree. It can move in the house anywhere without bumping into objects; thanks to its sensors. It can recognize faces, take pictures and make video calls.

With its camera, it can also provide remote home monitoring. It can keep your kids entertained with its amazing storytelling skills besides audible reminds of your important events. Through its artificial intelligence it can perceive its environment and learn and adapt to your preferences. It can also express its feeling with various facial expressions.

Too bad it cannot do many of your regular house chores but is a perfect companion. This amazing home robot will cost you $599.