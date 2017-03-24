Apple iPhone 8 new features and further rumors

It was just recently when we celebrated the release of Apple iPhone 7 which already carried tons of novelties including several unexpected surprises such as the lack of jack and the cordless earbuds but Apple is already showing signs to having much more to offer in its brand new device the Apple iPhone 8 which is to be released this year in September. The release date is planned to be exactly the same as the release of the first iPhone only punctually 10 years after. In this piece we would like to share the latest news and rumors on what we know, what we expect and what we heard about the new iPhone which is much expected all around the world in the circle of Apple fans, technology geeks and those who want to explore the latest robotic projects. So, let’s see the facts, then some further information and let’s also discuss some rumors as well.

Why it’s so hard to know anything for sure?

Apple loves surprises. It’s said to be testing over 10 different prototypes now, in order to find the best suitable combination to be released in the new device.

What we know now

We know that the new iPhone will have the following features:

Edge to edge display – which seems a huge step from the current display type and which also means that the new iPhone will look extraordinarily beautiful

Home button going missing: there will be no more home button. Instead we will get a TouchID sensor which will work more or less the same, but no more mechanical button for us to push

Camera built-in into the display: this would also feature a revolutionary change from everything what we have experienced before

The size will be around 4.7 inches which is currently one of the largest sizes for any smartphone

The display will be 5.5 inches out of which 5.15 will be usable

OLED display instead of the LCD which allows for a much thinner device than ever before.

Water resistance: this is not a huge novelty as the iPhone 7 is already water resistant, however it’s definitely something good to know.

There will be 3 different models in terms of memory.

Rumors: these are all the information which is not yet confirmed rather suspected.

The edges will be curved – this is a design which we can currently see in the Galaxy 7 design of Samsung. But news are controversial at this point.

Apple is to re-adopt the glass which was used in its 4S model the last time. Glass has many positive features and it also adds a certain elegance to the devices.

Changing from aluminum to stainless steel: this would also introduce a switch in terms of quality and design all the same.

The expected chip is to be a 10 nm A11 which will further improve the data transfer speed.

Biometric sensors: iris, facial recognition, gesture recognition

The front camera may include 3D sensors too.

The actual release date is still in the dark but according to several news sources the new iPhone 8 is scheduled to be released in mid-September.