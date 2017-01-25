Anker Powerhouse For All Your Power Needs

Here is a Powerbank that is capable of charging several smartphones and mobile tablet devices from its built-in rechargeable batteries. It can be charged via a regular A/C port or through a compatible solar charger. It is your complete off-grid power house on your next camping trip. A must have for those professionals who work long hour in the field. It holds its power for considerably long time, and can also serve as your alternate power source in the event of emergencies at home.

It can charge your phone 40 times, your lap top 15 times, can power a mini fridge for 7 hours and can light a 15V light bulb for more than 100 hours.

The Anker Powerhouse will cost you $499.99, however if you preorder, you can get a rebate of additional $100.