If you are an outdoor enthusiast, then you know why you need power on your excursions. A vast majority of the hiking and camping places are remote, with electrical connection limited to the offices and the premises. While you could supplement with the batteries, most are not made to give you the convenience that you desire. They are large, heavy and not portable, but they could provide ample power for your devices whenever you are away from home.

From laptops to lights, portable DVD players, smartphones, portable refrigerators, electric razors, and tablets, you cannot do without reliable power supply such as the Anker PowerHouse Portable Power Supply. Similarly, you do not need a power supply unit that notifies everyone that you are around. The powerhouse is specially designed to power your stay in the jungle without generating any sounds. Whether you are traveling, camping or holding medical clinics offsite, you rest assured of a 400Wh power supply with the device.

Comparing with peers, the powerhouse stands as the smallest portable power supply in the world, hence suitable to use anytime and any place. The device comes with 120,000 Ah of battery power, which is more than most users need on outdoor excursions. Since you might extend your stay, you would rather have more than what you need. It helps in case you have more members that you planned or just have a higher usage at night.

It is a perfect power backup power source, for those that rely on medical machines to carry out regular tasks at home. The batter comes with standard plugs for 110-220 volts, DC inlet, four USB ports and can power all the connected devices simultaneously. You need not wait your friends charge their gadgets when you are offline. When you need to carry power, be sure to bring more than what you can use using a powerhouse battery.