Anker PowerCore+ 26800 is a quick charge powerbank that can power your phone 6 times and your tablet 3 times from its built-in batteries through a USB port and 75% faster than its competitors.

The unit is a little heavy and weighs 1.3 pounds. Requires overnight charging to cope with all your power needs during the day.

Anker PowerCore+ 26800 comes with, PowerPort+ 1 with Quick Charge 3.0, Micro USB cable, a travel pouch and a welcome guide. They guarantee 18-month worry-free warranty and a friendly customer service.

The Anker PowerCore+ 26800 is $79.99.