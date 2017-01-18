3 Things You Can Do to Upgrade Your Car’s Security

There’s a good chance that your car’s security is very important to you. Whether you commute to work and leave it at the station or near the bus stop, drive to work and park it there, or keep it parked in the garage at home, the security of your car is always at risk because car thieves can strike anywhere and at any time.

As a result, you need to keep abreast of major changes in car security systems and make sure your security system is up to date. Here are three things that you can do to upgrade your car’s security.

1. Steering Wheel Lock

It might not seem high-tech, and they usually aren’t, but this is one of the best ways to increase your car’s security by making it less of a target to thieves. While a steering wheel lock isn’t as infallible as a market-leading security system installed by Action Lock, it does deter thieves as they take time to remove, making them less of a target as a car with a steering wheel lock fitted will take longer to steal than one that isn’t. This is an affordable, cost-effective security item that is worth its weight in gold.

2. Install an Alarm

This is the best way to upgrade your car’s security as an alarm system with all the trimmings is an excellent investment in security, one which delivers excellent returns. Leading car locksmiths in Perth can advise you on your alarm requirements and options, which is helpful, as there are many car alarm systems to choose from these days.

While your car may already have an alarm system, your current system may not be adequate for your security needs. If you’re unsure, get in contact with a leading auto locksmith in your city and have them advise you on the systems available, the most suitable ones for your car, and the options that you have. You’re sure to find that you have many excellent options to explore.

3. Install an Immobiliser

If you want to take your car’s security to the next level, have the auto locksmith who advises you on your car alarm system options install an immobiliser in your car. Whereas alarm systems are more like a deterrent, albeit quite a strong one, an immobilizer prevents your car from being stolen by immobilising the car, which prevents the thief from driving off in it.

Immobilisers are built-in to many luxury cars, but most mid-priced to low-priced new cars aren’t fitted with them. However, they’re an excellent investment, especially for new cars, as well as for tradies and other people who frequently transport expensive tools and equipment with them for work. If that describes you, it’s a wise move to install an immobiliser as well as a car alarm system.

There are many things that you can do to upgrade your car’s security and reduce the risk of it being stolen. As discussed here, steering wheel locks, car alarms and immobilisers are all viable options.

Photo: Atomic Taco