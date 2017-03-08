3-in-1 Salad Chopper Lets You Rinse, Cut, and Serve Salads in 60 Seconds

Everyone loves a fresh and well-prepared salad. However, preparing a healthy salad at home is quite some work since you need to clean and rinse the lettuce, cut and chop every ingredient, then slice and cut some more. Alternatively, you may opt for the pre-made salads from the vegetable store only if you can eat them within three to four hours. Else, your salad will become rotten, moldy and unfit for consumption.

The good news is that you do not have to go through all such trouble. The 3-in-1 Salad Chopper allows you to make your salad in only sixty seconds. The device lets you rinse, cut and serve your salad in the shortest record time and with very minimal effort.

Using the device is as well trouble-free. Just insert your favorite ingredients inside the bowl. Te next step is to rinse the salad materials beneath the faucet correctly. Proceed to lay the lid against the bowl and turning the same inversely. Inserting a knife in each slot allows you to cut the salad fast and efficient effortlessly.

Additionally, you may turn the lid on another slot for further chopping of the ingredients at an entirely different angle. This will as well achieve a no-mess cross-cut on all salad ingredients

The primary difference between the method of salad preparation and the regular chopping board way is less time and reduced effort. Moreover, after the sixty seconds, you will only have a few items to clean up. Only give them a swift rinse-off and place them in your dishwasher.

You can use the 3-in-1 Salad Chopper to prepare all kinds of salads such as chicken salads and fruit salads. The device features a BPA-free plastic hence safe for use. The salad maker is presently in its funding phase with Kickstarter. The first final products expected delivery date is May 2017. However, it is advisable that you reserve your order as early as now.