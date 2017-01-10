The I-1 Analog Instant Camera

The instant camera or the most commonly known Poloroid cameras was invented in the late 40’s. Polaroid Corporation pioneered and patented instant cameras and film in the 80’s. These cameras used self-developing film to create a chemically developed print within minutes of taking the picture.

In February 2008, Polaroid went bankrupt and discontinued production of its instant film and cameras. With the advent of digital cameras, sales of chemical film by all makers have dropped by more than 25% per year in the first decade of the 21st century.

The I-1 Instant Camera is a new generation of point-and-shoot cameras that combines the unique features of digital and instant photography. The camera works with cheaper 600 type film. The camera can be connected to your iPhone to modify or share your pictures. In all, this camera is two in one package of digital and instant photography.

The I-1 Instant Camera is priced at $399.99.