Solar Powered Fabric – Next Generation Textiles

Solar panels are generally hard and fragile. Recently efforts have been made to make them more pliable, breathable and flexible. Such materials have been used in stadium covers, carports and even wearable art where roughness of the fabric does not make much difference. However, to make them into wearable fabrics has always been a challenge.

Researchers are trying to experiment some porous textiles that can be uniformly coated with a semiconductor material to make it conduct electricity and absorb heat. The prototype textiles so produced are lightweight and could be used outdoors by hunters or even for medical or military applications. These could also be used for several other applications, including umbrellas, awnings, refugee shelters, housewares and athletic gear. Just keep your fingers crossed, you could soon be able to charge your phone through your T-shirt.