Rocky Rocket Armchair Will Launch Your kid’s Imagination into Space

It is every parent wish to make their children content and able to achieve their dreams. As ways of showing love to children, parents often go an extra mile in an attempt to not only motivates their kids but to also help discover their talents and unique skills. Among the best and most competent of helping your children launch their dreams into some creative space is by getting them the delightful rocket armchair.

Rocky Rocket armchair is not a unique piece of furniture for kids especially since it features a particular theme that reminds kids of famous movies such as Toy Story. Alternatively, the high Rocky rocket is also an ideal way for kids to store their favorite toys since the armchair features some cool storage compartments.

The most outstanding feature of the Rocky Rocket armchair is the sound system and onboard light that is controllable using a smartphone application. The application is responsible for powering the armchair down when it is time for the kid to sleep.

What’s more, the unique armchair does not serve children only. As a parent, looking at the single armchair will remind you of Tintin whereas their children will consider the Pixar movie Toy Story, particularly the character Buzz Lightyear and the character’s belief of being a spot on Space Ranger, shielding the Universe.

For kids who are passionate about adventure, exploring the world and superheroes, the Rocky Rocket Armchair is the ideal choice since it captures the whole concept in one bit. The armchair features some fabrics including velvet, fiberglass, and wood. Glossy varnish, gold leaf, and flocking finishes make the armchair eve more pleasing to the eye. The Rocky Rocket armchair weighs an approximate of 392 kilograms. It also measures the 200cm width, 160cm in depth and 295cm tall. It is thus a standard armchair with outstanding features and available at a pocket-friendly price.